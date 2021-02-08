Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released PET admit card for the post of Excise Constable on its official website. Registered candidates can download their PET admit card at upsssc.gov.in using their registration number, date of birth, gender, and security pin.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) is scheduled to be conducted from February 16 to March 20, 2021, at Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Gudamba, Kursi Road, Lucknow.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in Under the “News and Alerts” section, click on “download your Physical Exam admit card” On the new webpage, key in your login credentials The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

A total of 4902 candidates have been qualified in the screening test conducted by the commission for the post of 405 Excise Constable.

As per a notice released earlier, the minimum height has to be 167.6 cm for male candidates and 152 cm for female candidates.

