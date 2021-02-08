Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has started the application process for the recruitment to the post of Lab Technician on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at statehealthsocietybihar.org till March 1, 2021, by 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 222 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Lab Technician posts.

Steps to apply for the post of Lab Technician:

Visit the official website at statehealthsocietybihar.org Click on “Advertisement for the post of Lab Technician aginst Advertisement No. 04/2021 ” Click on ‘Apply’ button and register Log in, fill the application form and pay the fee Download and take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be more than the age of 37 years. However, 10 years relaxation in age will be admissible to Divine Body applicant. Upper age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed Class l0+2 (Biology) / I.Sc. (Biology) with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician (DMLT)/ Bachelors in Medical Laboratory Technician (BMLT) from any recognised University/Institution are eligible to apply.

Application Fee:

Candidates from General/BC/MBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 and candidates falling under SC/ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250. Rs 250 is applicable for PH/Female candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.