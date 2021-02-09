Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will soon be starting the online application process for the Combines Civil Services Examination 2021, as per the official notification released by JPSC on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at jpsc.gov.in till March 15, 2021, by 11.45 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Here’s the direct link to the detailed notification for the Combined Civil Services Exam-2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of application process: February 15

Last date to fill the application form: March 15 till 11.45 PM

Last date to fill the examination fee: March 16 till 11.45 PM

Tentative date for the Preliminary examination: May 2

Tentative date for Mains examination: Fourth week of September

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The applicant should have completed the minimum age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years. The upper age limit relaxation is applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should hold a Bachelor degree from any recognised institute/university.

Examination Pattern:

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination comprises of two successive stages —

Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination

Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the detailed notification here.