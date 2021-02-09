The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for IBPS SO (Mains) examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scorecard at ibps.in till February 28, 2021.

The IBPS SO Prelims exam was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2020, and the IBPS SO Mains examination was held on January 24, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check IBPS SO (Mains) scorecard.

Steps to check the scorecard:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view your scores of online main examination for CRP SPL-X” Key in your login credentials and submit The scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

IBPS is conducting the specialist officer recruitment for around 650 vacancies and for six positions including IT Officer (20 vacancies), Agriculture Field Officer (485), Rajbhasha Adhikari (25), Law Officer (50), HR (7), and Marketing Officer (60).

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.