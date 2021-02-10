Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 2020 Nursing Officer written exam held on February 7. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can download the answer key from the OSSSC website – osssc.gov.in.

Candidates can visit the link ‘Examination Answer Keys’ in the ‘Applicant Menu’ to access and download the answer key by using their registered ID and password. Objection to the provisional answer key can be raised by clicking ‘File objection for the published Answer Key’ on the ‘Applicant Menu’ by February 16.

“No objection shall be entertained through email, by post, in person or in any other mode under any circumstances,” OSSSC said in its notice.

The recruitment exam was conducted to recruit 6,432 Nursing Officers in the district cadre post. This will be contractual recruitment in various district establishments and eight medical college and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha, the OSSSC has said.