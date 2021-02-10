Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2020 second mop-up round on its official website starting tomorrow. Qualified and interested candidates can apply for admission to the vacant seats of Govt/ Private Dental Colleges of Bihar at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till February 14, 2021.

The online registration and application filling process will begin on February 11, 2021.

“Those candidates who have already duly submitted the online application form earlier for UGMAC-2020 and are not admitted in any Govt. / Pvt. Medical / Dental Colleges and are interested to take admission in Dental Colleges on the basis of 2nd MOP-UP round counselling of UGMAC-2020 are also required to do fresh Registration and duly submit the application form with requisite fee,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the detailed notification.

Steps to register for second round of mop-up counselling:

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on “UGMAC” under examinations section Click on “Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2020 (for BDS) Follow the instructions mentioned on the screen Register and apply for the counselling process

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: February 11

Last date to apply for online registration: February 14 till 10.00 PM

Last date of pay the registration fee: February 14 till 11.59 PM

Date of uploading of updated Seat Matrix: February 14

Publication of Merit List of UGMAC-2020: February 15

Proposed date of Offline Counselling (2nd MOP-UP Round): February 17, 18

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or check the notification here.