Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2020 second mop-up round on its official website.

Qualified and interested candidates can apply for admission to the vacant seats of Govt/ Private Dental Colleges of Bihar at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till February 14, 2021.

“Those candidates who have already duly submitted the online application form earlier for UGMAC-2020 and are not admitted in any Govt. / Pvt. Medical / Dental Colleges and are interested to take admission in Dental Colleges on the basis of 2nd MOP-UP round counselling of UGMAC-2020 are also required to do fresh Registration and duly submit the application form with requisite fee,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the detailed notification.

Steps to apply for the counselling:

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on “Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2020 (for BDS)” under Online Application Forms Click on “Apply Online” Register, apply and make the payment for the counselling Download and take a print for future reference

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: February 11

Last date to apply for online registration: February 14 by 10.00 PM

Last date to pay the registration fee: February 14 by 11.59 PM

Date of uploading of updated Seat Matrix: February 14

Publication of Merit List of UGMAC-2020: February 15

Proposed date of Offline Counselling (2nd MOP-UP Round): February 17, 18

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or check the notification here.