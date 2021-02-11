The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction window for IIFT MBA IB 2021 on its official website. The applicants can make corrections to their online application forms at iift.nta.nic.in.

The application correction window will close on February 12, 2021.

Steps to make corrections to the application form:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the IIFT MBA IB 2021 correction window hyperlink Key in your login credentials Make changes and submit

Here’s the direct link to the IIFT MBA IB correction window.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in the fields of category and academic qualifications only, in their Exam Application Form online through the correction window. Those who had selected “Others” in their graduation are required to check their application and indicate their specific qualification in the form,” read the official notification.

The foreign nationals seeking admission into the course can also apply at the official website. The last date to apply for the course for foreign nationals is March 15, 2021, as per a report by NDTV.

For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA helpdesk at 0120-6895200 or write

to NTA at iiftmba-ib/@nta.ac.in.

For more details, visit the official website here or read the official notification here.