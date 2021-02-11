Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the 10th level preliminary examination admit card on its official website. The registered candidates can download their admit card from the website at keralapsc.gov.in or thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala PSC 10th level preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 25 and March 6, 13, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Candidates can find exam details including name, exam date, shift, registration number, exam centre, and others on the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the website at thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in Log in using the user ID, password and security pin The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for the examination scheduled on February 20, 2021. As per the schedule released by the commission, the exam will be conducted from 1.30 PM to 3.15 PM.

