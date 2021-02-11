The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor (Math and Home Science) on its official website. Qualified candidates can check the interview schedule at psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC Assistant Professor interview has been scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to March 4, 2021, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to download the released notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.

Steps to download the interview schedule:

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION ABOUT INTERVIEW OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR EXAM-2019 (HOME SCIENCE & MATHEMATICS)” The schedule will open in a new window Download and take a print for future reference

The written examinations were conducted on November 5, 6, 2020. The result was released on January 19, 2021. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 108 vacancies, of which, 9 posts are for the Assistant Professor in Home Science and 99 posts are for Assistant Professor Mathematics.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.