Today, February 12, is the last day to apply online for recruitment to 241 vacancies of Security Guards in various offices of the Reserve Bank of India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the RBI’s career page opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Selection for the post will be done through a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test) to be held in February/March this year.

Here’s the direct link to read the RBI Security Guard recruitment 2020 notification.

Here’s the direct link to register and apply.

Steps to apply for RBI Security Guard post:

Visit RBI recruitment page opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on ‘Current Vacancies’ In the list of latest vacancies, click on ‘Recruitment for the post of Security Guards - 2020’ On the new webpage, click on the hyperlink ‘Recruitment for the post of Security Guards - 2020’ Register and proceed with the application process Upload documents and pay fees Submit the application form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 50.

Eligibility Criteria

Only ex-servicemen with a proper military background are eligible. The candidates should have experience in handling arms and ammunition in the military.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit is of 25 years as of January 01, 2021 and is further relaxed to the extent of a number of years of service in the Armed Forces plus 3 years subject to the maximum upper age limit of 45 years. The upper age limit of 45 years is uniformly applicable to candidates belonging to all categories inclusive of reserved candidates.

Education Qualification:

The candidate should have passed Class 10 (S.S.C./Matriculation). Ex-servicemen who have passed the qualifying examination from outside the recruitment zone either before or after leaving the military service are also eligible.

Selection Process:

RBI will shortlist candidates on the basis of marks in the online test. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a Physical test which will be of qualifying in nature. These provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification, biometric verification and any other procedure as may be decided by the Bank. They will also have to undergo the pre-recruitment medical test. Final selection will be done based on all these mandatory procedures.