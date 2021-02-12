Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Group C Civilian in South Western Air Command on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at indianairforce.nic.in till March 13, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 255 vacancies for various posts of Group ‘C’ civilian post at Indian Air Force.

Eligible candidates can apply to any of the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application duly typed in English/Hindi as per the format completed with recent passport size photograph duly attested by self pasted thereon are to be submitted by the candidates to the address as mentioned in the official notification.

“Applicants to mention clearly on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…...AND CATEGORY………”. The application is to be accompanied with a self-addressed envelope with Rs. 10 postage stamp duly affixed,” read the notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 25 years. Upper age relaxation of 3 years applicable to candidates from OBC category, 5 years for SC/ST category, and 10 years for the candidates belonging to Physically Handicapped.

Mode of selection:

All applications are scrutinized in terms of age limit, minimum qualification, documents, and certificates. Thereafter eligible candidates will be issued a call letter for the written test. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for the written test. The written test will be based on minimum educational qualification.

The written test will consist of — General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be in English and Hindi.

The requisite number of candidates will be shortlisted and called for skill /practical/physical test wherever applicable based on merit/category in the written test.

Educational Qualification:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board. One year of experience as Watchman Or Lascar or Gestetner Operator or Mali from an Organization or Institute.

House Keeping Staff (HKS): Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board.

Mess Staff: Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board. One year of experience as Waiter or Washer –up from an Organization or Institute.

LDC: Intermediate or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University. A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English on manual typewriter. OR A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English on computer. (35 words per minute correspond to 10500 Key Depression per Hour on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Clerk Hindi Typist: Intermediate or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University. A typing speed of 25 words per minute in Hindi on manual typewriter. OR A typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer. (30 words per minute correspond to 9000 Key Depression per Hour on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Stenographer Grade-II: Intermediate or equivalent from recognized Board or University. Dictation—10 minutes at 80 word per minute and Transcription — 50 minutes English on computer.

Store (Superintendent): Graduate of a recognised University or equivalent. Desirable: Experience in handling Stores and keeping Accounts in a store of a concern of repute in Public or Private sector.

Store Keeper Essential: Intermediate or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University. Experience in handling Stores and keeping Accounts in store of a concern of repute in Public or Private Sector.

Laundryman: Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board. One year of experience as Dhobi from an Organization or Institute.

Ayah/ Ward Sahayika (only for female candidates): Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board. One year of experience as Ayah in Hospitals or Nursing Homes from an Organization or Institute.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.