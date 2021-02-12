The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the deadline extension to apply for Classes 10 and 12 board exams by private candidates on its official website. Students will be able to fill their application forms starting from February 22 to February 25, till 5.00 PM.

Earlier the registration process was to end on February 22, as per a report by NDTV.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

“As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination-2021, for Classes X and XII, CBSE has decided to extend last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website,” read the notification.

CBSE board examinations are scheduled to be held in offline mode from May 4 and will conclude by June 11. The result is expected to be declared by July 15. The schools will be allowed to conduct practical/internal assessment from March 1.

The CBSE has also released a notification issuing detailed guidelines for the practical examination.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

“Laboratories will be sanitized after the conduct of practical in each batch. Hand sanitizers must be kept in Labs. A batch of 25 students could be divided into two sub-groups if required,” read the notification.

Students will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols and are allowed to bring a transparent hand sanitizer in addition to a face mask and gloves.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.