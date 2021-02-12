The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the ACF, FRO competitive examination on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC ACF, FRO Gr-I exam 2018 is scheduled to be held from February 18 to February 20 and February 22 to February 26, 2021. The examination is being conducted for eligible male and female candidates to fill up a total of 204 posts.

Here’s the direct link read to the released notification.

Steps to download ACF, FRO admit card 2018:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on “Admit Card for ACF And Forest Range Officer Gr-I Comp. Exam 2018” under the Important Links section Click on ACF and Forest Range officer Gr-I Comp. Exam 2018 Click on “Get Admit Card” Key in your details and submit

Candidates are required to bring their admit cards along with a photo and a photo ID at the exam centre, 1 hour 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

RPSC ACF and FRO is a state-level authoritative exam conducted by the Government of Rajasthan every year. The examination is being conducted for eligible male and female candidates to fill up a total of 204 posts.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit RPSC official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.