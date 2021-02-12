The Uttar Pradesh High Education Service Commission will soon begin the recruitment to the various posts of UP Assistant Teachers and Principals in Junior High Schools. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts of UP Assistant Teachers and Principals in Junior High Schools from February 22 till March 8, 2021, at uphed.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1894 vacancies, of which, 1504 vacancies are for Assistant Teacher and 390 are for Principal.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: February 22

Last date to fill the application form: March 8

Last date to deposit the application fee: March 9

Last date to take hard copy of the application: March 10

Admit card release date: April 5

Examination date: April 11

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

For Assistant Teacher: Candidate must have done B.Ed/BTC/D.El.Ed or 4 year of B.El.Ed or any relevant course from a recognized University; The candidate must have also passed CTET/UTET Exam.

For Principal: Graduate or equivalent with 5 years of experience.

Age Limit:

The candidate must not be less than the age of 21 years and not more than the age of 40 years. Age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.