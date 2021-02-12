The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for Common Entrance Tests. The Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is scheduled to begin from July 5 to 9, ECET on July 1, PGECET on June 20, as per the schedule.

“The dates of other entrance exams will be announced soon, the entire schedule is available on the website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in,” as per a report by Indian Express. The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana.

According to the Indian Express report, the examination is conducted in the computer-based testing mode (CBT) in two parts. Part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses.

The entrance exam is conducted in two languages — English and Telugu or English and Urdu. Besides the marks obtained in the entrance examination, 25 percent weightage is given to the intermediate marks. The qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate courses.

