Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results of the 2019 Assistant recruitment final examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Assistant main examination can check their results online at RBI Career website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI conducted the recruitment drive to fill 926 vacancies of Assistants in various offices of the Bank. A preliminary exam was held on February 14 and 15 last year, results of which were announced on March 17, 2020.

The merit list contains the list of roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for appointment to various Bank offices.

Here’s the direct link to check RBI Assistant final result 2019.

Steps to check RBI 2019 Assistant recruitment final result:

Visit RBI Career website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to the ‘Current Vacancies’ section and click on the results tab Result links for various cities will be displayed on the screen Click on the desired link Check result by locating your roll number.

RBI has informed that the results of seven Recruiting Offices are under preparation and will be declared in due course of time. Those are Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar.