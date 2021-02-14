West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will soon start the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Operator and Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the Board’s website wbpolice.gov.in during the period from February 22 to March 22 (5.00 PM).

WBPRB has not revealed the number of vacancies for both posts.

Here is the direct link to WB Police Wireless Operator recruitment notice.

Here is the direct link to WB Police Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II recruitment notice.

Eligibility criteria Post Age Educational qualification Wireless Operator 18-27 Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) in Science with Physics and Mathematics. Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II 21-30 Bachelor’s degree with any of the following subjects: Physics or Radio Physics or Electronics and Telecommunications or Electrical Engineering or Computer Science or Information Technology

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language except those who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

The last date of deposit of application fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line mode using Punjab National Bank Challan will be March 24 during banking hours due to technical reasons.

Applicants must visit the website of West Bengal Police to ascertain the eligibility criteria in detail, method of selection, scheme of examination, procedure for submission of application form and other terms and conditions.