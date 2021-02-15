The Ministry of Home Affairs has activated the mock test link for the upcoming Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (IB ACIO) 2021 recruitment examination. Registered candidates set to appear for the IB ACIO 2021 exam can practice on the mock test from the link given below.

Here is the direct link to IB ACIO 2021 Mock Test.

The recruitment exam for as many as 2,000 vacancies will be held this month. The written exam will comprise of two stages: Tier I will comprise of objective type MCQs for 100 marks and Tier-2 will be descriptive type paper of 50 marks with Essay (30 marks) and English comprehension & précis writing (20 marks). The qualifying mark in this exam is 35 marks with relaxations for reserved category students.

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview. The date, time and centre of Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview would be intimated to the successful candidates by email.

The exam authorities have already released the admit card. Candidates can download the IB ACIO 2021 exam admit card by clicking on the link below and logging in using their credentials.

Here is the direct link to download IB ACIO 2021 admit card.

Steps to download IB ACIO 2021 admit card: