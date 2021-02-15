Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for TS CET 2021 examination on its official website. The schedule includes the exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, and various other state-level entrance examinations.

Students can check the schedule for TS Common Entrance Test 2021 online at the Council’s website tsche.ac.in.

“The Competent Authority i.e, Chairman, TSCHE, has appointed Conveners of TS CETs-2021 to conduct Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for the academic year 2021-22 for admission into various UG and PG Professional courses offered in the Professional Colleges of Telangana State for the academic year 2021-22,” reads an official notification.

According to the schedule, the council will conduct the TS EAMCET exam from July 5 to 9, 2021, while the TS ECET is scheduled to be held on July 1. The TS PGECET will be held from June 20 onwards.

Here is the TS CET 2021 schedule notification.