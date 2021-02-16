Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 online application process will conclude today, February 16, at 5.00 PM. The application window was activated on January 19. Candidates can visit the official TANCET website tancet.annauniv.edu to register and apply for the entrance exam.

TANCET 2021 exam is being conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan for the academic year 2021-2022.

Here’s the direct link to register for TANCET 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of registration of application: January 19

Last date for registration of application: February 16 till 5.00 PM

Checking final status of application: February 23

Downloading of hall tickets: March 5

TANCET 2021 exams: March 20 and 21

Announcement of results: On or before April 16

Downloading of mark sheets: On or before April 20

Exam Schedule:

MCA : March 20 (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM)

: March 20 (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM) MBA : March 20 (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

: March 20 (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM) ME / MTech / MArch / MPlan: March 21 (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM)

Here’s the direct link to TANCET 2021 notification.

Steps to register for TANCET 2021: