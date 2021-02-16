Odisha Public Service Examination (OPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to 504 vacancies of Assistant Professor in different state-run universities. The link for registration and payment of the application fee will be available till March 14 on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in. However, the deadline for submission of the registered online application form is March 22.

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment notification from the OPSC website and read the details carefully.

Eligibility criteria

Age: An applicant must be at least 21 years of age as of January 2021. There is no upper age limit.

Educational Qualification: An applicant must have a Master’s degree in the relevant subject with 55% marks and have cleared UGN NET or SLET/SET or a PH.D. from a top institute.

Here is the direct link to apply for OPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for OPSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2021:

