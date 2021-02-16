Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) will soon begin the application process for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on uphesconline.org starting from February 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2003 vacancies. The examination is scheduled to begin from May 26, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

Important Dates:

Commencement of registration process: February 25

Commencement of application fee payment: February 25

Last date to register for the vacancies: March 26

Last date to pay the application fee: March 26

Last date to submit the application form: March 27

The selection process will be based on the written examination and the merit list released by the Commission. The recruitment drive is being held to recruit AP for 47 different subjects, read the short notice released by the Commission.

The direct registration link will be made available soon.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the official notification here.