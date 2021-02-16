West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will soon start the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Agragami [West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF)] and Agragami in the Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD) in Civil Defence Organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the Board’s website wbpolice.gov.in during the period from February 22 to March 22 (5.00 PM).

WBPRB has not revealed the number of vacancies for both posts.

Here’s the WBPRB Agragami in WBCEF and WWCD recruitment notice.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant should be Civil Defence volunteers and must have completed the Civil Defence foundation training under the Civil Defence Organization. He/she must know swimming.

Age: The applicant must not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 40 years old as of January 2021. The upper age limit shall be relaxed for the SC/ST candidates of West Bengal only by five years and OBC candidates of West Bengal only by three years.

Educational Qualifications: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik or Class 12 board exam.

The last date of deposit of application fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line mode using Punjab National Bank Challan will be March 24 during banking hours due to technical reasons.

Applicants must visit the websites of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and website of Civil Defence (http://wbdmd.gov.in/Civil_Defence/CD_Default.aspx) to ascertain the eligibility criteria in detail, method of selection, scheme of examination, procedure for submission of application form and other terms & conditions.