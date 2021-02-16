West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2018 Personality Test phase 4 schedule slated to be held from March to May. Qualified candidates can check the schedule and download their interview call letter from the WBPSC website wbpsc.gov.in from February 20.

The interview round will be held from March 1 to May 31. It will be held in two shifts. While the first shift will be held at 10.30 AM, the second will begin at 1.15 PM. The reporting time for both shifts is 10.15 AM and 1 PM, respectively.

If the candidates fail to produce any of the required original certificates for verification before the Personality Test, they will not be interviewed by the Commission and their candidature will be cancelled straightaway.

Here is the direct link to revised WBPSC Misc service interview schedule.

Likewise, if the candidates do not appear at the Personality Test on the scheduled dates, their candidature will be cancelled.

“The ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali) is an essential qualification for this examination as per West Bengal Services (Compulsory Requirement of Knowledge in Bengali for Recruitment to any Post or Service) Rules, 2001,” an official notification read.

Candidates can download their call letters along with a choice sheet for the Personality Test

from WBPSC website on and from February 20.