Periyar University CET 2020 new exam schedule released, check the direct link here
Registered candidates can check the schedule on the website at periyaruniversity.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 21.
Periyar University has released the new schedule for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for MPhil/Ph.D. admissions, July 2020 session on its official website. Registered candidates can check the schedule on the website at periyaruniversity.ac.in.
As per the news schedule, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 21. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for February 13, 2021.
Steps to check the schedule for CET 2020:
- Visit the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “Phd/M.Phil Admission Common Entrance Test - Revised Examination Schedule Phase II”
- Check and download the schedule for future reference
Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.
New Schedule for July 2020 CET
|Name of the Subject
|Time
|Date of Examination
|Chemistry
|10.00 AM
|February 20
|Zoology
|10.00 AM
|—DO—
|Microbiology
|10.00 AM
|—DO—
|Textile and Apparel Design
|10.00 AM
|—DO—
|Statistics
|10.00 AM
|—DO—
|Geology
|10.00 AM
|—DO—
|Commerce
|11.30 AM
|—DO—
|Botany
|11.30 AM
|—DO—
|Biotechnology
|11.30 AM
|—DO—
|Sociology
|11.30 AM
|—DO—
|Energy Technology
|11.30 AM
|—DO—
|Energy Science
|11.30 AM
|—DO—
|Mathematics
|2.00 PM
|—DO—
|Physics
|2.00 PM
|—DO—
|English
|10.00 AM
|February 21
|Psychology
|11.30 AM
|—DO—
|Biochemistry
|11.30 AM
|—DO—
|Food Science and Nutrition
|11.30 AM
|—DO—
|Computer Science
|2.00 PM
|—DO—
|Economics
|2.00 PM
|—DO—
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from February 17 onward.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.