National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. Interested candidates can now register on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in till February 25, 2021.

“CMAT-2021 Entrance Examination has been postponed, as AICTE has now proposed change in the examination pattern having an additional (optional) section for the Entrance Examination to be held in 2021 for candidates interested in Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” read the notification.

The new examination schedule has yet not been released.

“The new date for CMAT-2021 Examination will be intimated soon on the website of NTA. It is likely to be in the last week of March-2021 or early April-2021, further adds the notification.

Steps to register for CMAT 2021:

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in Click on “Application Form CMAT 2021” Click on ‘New Registration’, download the Information Brochure and read the instructions carefully Proceed to register using mobile number and email ID to get the application number Login with the credentials and fill the application form, upload documents and photograph Pay the online application fee Download the form for future reference

About CMAT 2021

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2021 participating Institutions with the CMAT 2021 score. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution.

Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular Institution, which may comprise Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in the last two stages.

Previously till 2018, the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) was being held by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), but since then the NTA has been organising this test.