UPSC CISF AC 2021 exam admit card released at upsconline.nic.in
Registered candidates set to appear for the UPSC CISF AC(Exe) LDCE 2021 can download their admit card using their CISF No. or Roll No.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Limited Departmental Competitive Exam for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its official website upsconline.nic.in. Registered candidates set to appear for the UPSC CISF AC 2021 exam can download their admit card using their CISF No. or Roll No.
UPSC will hold the LDCE on March 14 for filling 23 vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the CISF.
Steps to download UPSC CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021 admit card:
- Visit UPSC website upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’
- Click on the download link for the CISF exam
- Enter CISF No or Roll No and date of birth
- Download admit card and take printout.