National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submission of online applications for recruitment to 58 vacancies at its office in New Delhi. The recruitment is being done to fill both contractual and deputation posts for a period of three years which may be extendable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the NTA recruitment website jobs.nta.ac.in up till March 5 (5.00 PM).

Among the vacancies notified are that of Stenographer (9), Assistant (8), Senior Assistant (Account) (6), Junior Technician (5) and Senior Superintendent (6).

Age

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 56 years. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxations as prescribed by the NTA. Vacancy-specific age limits are mentioned in the recruitment notices on the Agency’s website.

Eligibility

Candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in the relevant field, and a minimum of 3 years of work experience is preferred. Vacancy-specific eligibility requirements are mentioned in the recruitment notices on the Agency’s website.

Application fees

Online application fees for all posts (for appointment on a Contract basis) is Rs 1,600 while that for deputation is Rs 100.

Here is the direct link to NTA recruitment advertisement.

Steps to apply for NTA recruitment:

Visit NTA recruitment website jobs.nta.ac.in Click on the desired post and read the vacancy details carefully Click on ‘Apply Now’ and register using personal and contact details Then login using registration ID and proceed to fill the application form Upload documents, submit form and pay fees Download a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

The details of the written exam and interview will be notified later. Candidates can learn more about the online application, educational qualification, experience and other eligibility criteria at the NTA website.