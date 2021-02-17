The Indian Navy will soon open the registration window to recruit candidates for the post of tradesman classified as Group C on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in starting from February 22, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1159 vacancies, of which, 710 posts are for Eastern Naval Command, 324 for Western Naval Command, and 125 are for Southern Naval Command. The application process will begin from February 22 and conclude on March 7, 2021.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy:

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Join Navy” Click on “ways to join” followed by “Civilian” and then Tradesman Mate (TMM) Register and apply

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The applicant must not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 25 years.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed Class 10 a recognised Board/ Institutions and have certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (lTI).

Examination Fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 205, except for candidates falling under the category i.e., SC, ST, PwBDs, Ex-Servicemen, and Women candidates exempted from payment of fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.