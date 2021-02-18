Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the final date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the schedule, the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on April 13 and end on April 28. The Class 12 or senior secondary plus-two exams will start on April 13 and conclude on May 10.

The practical exams for regular students of Class 10 will be held from March 26 to April 8 while that of Class 12 from March 24 to April 8.

Class 10 theory exams will be held in the morning session (8.45 AM to 12.00 PM) and Class 12 in the evening (1.45 PM to 5.00 PM).

Here’s the direct link to HPBOSE Class 10 date sheet.

Here’s the direct link to HPBOSE Class 12 date sheet.

According to an HT report, HPBOSE has reduced the syllabus by 30% for the board exams in view of the disruption faced by students due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Chairman of the education board, Suresh Kumar Soni, said the board took into consideration the difficulties faced by students of remote areas who could not attend classes online regularly in 2020.

Question papers will be set in such a manner so that maximum students pass the exam.