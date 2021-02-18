Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has activated the link to download the admission certificate or admit card for the 2019 Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) recruitment exam. The written test will be held on February 28 at 16 exam centres in three zones of the state.

Registered candidates set to appear for the OPSC 2019 AEE (Electrical) exam can download their admit cards from the Commission’s website opsc.gov.in till February 26. Candidates will also be able to download a set of ‘Instructions for Written Examination’ from the same link, which they are advised to read carefully.

The objective-type written test will be held in two sessions: Paper 1 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper 2 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

OPSC has also released a list of 4,743 candidates who are qualified to appear for the recruitment exam. The list contains the roll and registration number, name of the candidate and the venue code and is available for download at the OPSC website.

Here is the direct link to download OPSC 2019 AEE (Electrical) exam admit card.

Steps to download OPSC 2019 AEE (Electrical) exam admit card:

Visit OPSC website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Download’ link next to the exam notice under the ‘What’s New’ section Enter Registration No and Date Of Birth to login Download admit card that appears on screen Take a printout and read instructions carefully.

OPSC is holding the recruitment exam for 31 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) in the state Department of Energy. Those who clear the written exam will appear for the viva-voce round.