Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) will conduct the oral interview round for shortlisted candidates who have applied for 2,331 vacancies for Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges on February 22 and 23.

On its website trb.tn.nic.in, the Board has released the lists of eligible and ineligible candidates and those called for Second Level CV and Interview in the ratio of 1:3 among eligible candidates duly following the rule of reservation. The list contains the candidate ID, name, gender, date of birth, and category.

TNTRB conducted the certificate verification from January 20 to 22 for four subjects — Physical Science (Education), History (Education), Biological Science (Education) and Education (Education). The lists of eligible and ineligible candidates were prepared based on the document verification process.

