Odisha High Court has invited online applications for recruitment to 202 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Group-B in the scale of pay of Rs 35,400 - 1,12,400. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the OHC recruitment portal ohcrecruitment.in till March 20.

The authorities will hold a recruitment examination for the posts which will consist of a preliminary test, written main examination, computer application test and viva-voce as detailed in the recruitment notification. The dates for the prelim exam will be notified later.

Here is the Odisha High Court ASO recruitment 2021 notice.

Here is the direct link to apply for ASO recruitment 2021.

Eligibility criteria

Age: An applicant must be above 21 years of age and below 32 years of age of August 2021. The upper age is relaxable upto 5 years in the case of SC, ST, SEBC & Women and up to 10 years for PwDs.

Educational qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and must have adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

Exam fee

A candidate is required to pay online a non-refundable and nonadjustable fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe and Persons with Disability are exempted.

Steps to apply for Odisha High Court ASO recruitment 2021: