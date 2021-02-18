The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the e-admit card for the skill test for recruitment of Junior Assistants, Senior Assistants and Stenographers. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the CBSE website cbse.gov.in by using their User ID and password.

The computer-based test for the posts was held in January 2020 and the result was announced on October 27. On the basis of the test, a merit list was published of candidates who are eligible to appear for stage 2 of the recruitment process i.e. skill test.

A total of 680 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the Senior Assistant skill test, 327 for Stenographer and 2,205 for Junior Assistant.

The date and venue for the skill test are mentioned in the admit card.

Moreover, the Board has also activated a mock link for typing test for the exam with a total duration of 15 minutes.

Here’s the direct link to download CBSE skill test admit card.

Here’s the direct link to mock test.

CBSE had begun the recruitment process in 2019 to fill 60 vacancies of Senior Assistant, 25 vacancies of Stenographer and 204 of Junior Assistant.