National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released the admit card for the examination to recruit Community Health Officer (CHOs) (BAMS). Registered candidates can download the NHM MP admit card from the website at mponline.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2021. “Download Admit Card / Hall Ticket of Examination on 20th Feb 2021 for Community Health Officer (BAMS) post under National Ayush Mission,” read the notification on the website.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at mponline.gov.in Click on “Click Here to Download Admit Card / Hall Ticket of Examination on 20th Feb 2021 for Community Health Officer (BAMS) post under National Ayush Mission.” Click on “Services” Key in your application number and date of birth Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) under National Ayush Mission 2020-21.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.