Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conclude the online application process for Junior Engineering-Assistant recruitment on its official website today. Interested candidates can apply at iocrefrecruit.in till 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 16 posts, under a pay scale of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000. Only online mode of applications will be accepted.

As per the recruitment notification, “The IOCL JE written exam is scheduled to be held on February 28.”

Here’s the direct link to apply for Assistant Junior Engineer posts.

Steps to apply for IOCL Assistant JE recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at iocrefrecruit.in On the homepage, click on the link for the recruitment of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel On the new webpage, click on ‘Apply Now’ Enter the required details, upload documents and submit Pay application fee Download and print a copy of the application form.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: January 28

Last date to fill the online application: February 19

Last date of receipt of printout of online application with supporting documents: February 27

Tentative date of written exam: February 28

Tentative date of written exam result: March 9

Tentative date of SPPT: March 15, 16

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold a 3 years diploma in Chemical/Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. or BSc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from any recognised Institute/University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS, and OBC candidates and 45% in the case of SC/ST candidates.

Area of Experience:

Minimum one year of post-qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of Pump House, Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/Petrochemicals/Fertilizer/Heavy Chemical/Gas Processing Industry.

Age Limit:

The candidate must not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 26 years. Age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Selection process

The selection process will comprise of a Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature. Category-wise and post-wise merit lists shall be drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Test, only for such candidates who qualify in the SPPT.

Every candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test for qualifying in the SPPT. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test will be relaxed by 5% for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories against reserved positions.