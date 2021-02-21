State Bank of India (SBI) has released the call letter for the candidates eligible for the interview round of the 2020 Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment. Candidates who have cleared the Main exam can download their admit card for the SBI PO interview 2020 at the Bank’s Career website sbi.co.in/web/careers on or before March 7.

SBI conducted the 2020 PO Main examination on January 29 for which the results were announced on February 17.

Here’s direct link to download SBI PO interview call letter 2020.

Steps to download SBI PO 2020 interview call letter:

Visit SBI Career page website sbi.co.in/web/careers Go to ‘Latest Announcement’ and select ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ Click on the link ‘Download Interview Call Letter’ Enter Registration No/Roll No and date of birth Download SBI PO interview call letter and take printout.

The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies at SBI. Candidates have to go through three rounds of selection process — Preliminary, Main, and Interview/Personality Test.

The final phase of selection will include an interview round and depending on the COVID-19 restrictions, a Ground Discussion before the final selection is done.

The declaration of the final result is expected in the last week of March, as per the SBI recuitment brochure.