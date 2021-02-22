Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 Tier-II exam. SSC conducted the CGLE (Tier-I) 2019 from November 15 to 18 last year in the Computer Based Mode and Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) on November 22 at different centres all over the country.

Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I and Tier-II Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). Candidates can check the result and download the merit list from the SSC website ssc.nic.in. The merit list contains the name, category and roll number of the selected candidates.

Here’s direct link to SSC CGLE 2019 Tier-II result notice.

Here’s direct link to SSC CGLE 2019 Tier-II merit list.



In total 43,896 candidates have qualified for the SSC CGL 2019 Tier-III exam. The number of candidates qualified in Tier-II for evaluation of Tier-III for the post of Assistant Audit Officer is 2,418 while that of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade-II is 1,887.

The final answer keys will be uploaded on the SSC website on February 28 for a period of one month. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates in the Tier-II examination will be uploaded on the website together with the marks of Tier-III exam after declaration of result of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper), SSC has said.