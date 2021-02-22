The Indian Navy has started the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group C on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,159 tradesman mate vacancies, of which, 710 posts are for Eastern Naval Command, 324 for Western Naval Command, and 125 are for Southern Naval Command. The application process will conclude on March 7 (5.00 PM).

Here’s the Indian Navy Tradesman Mate recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s direct link to apply for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy Tradesman Mate recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in Go to ‘Join Navy’ section on the homepage Click on “ways to join” followed by “Civilian” and then ‘Tradesman Mate (TMM)‘ Register and apply Select the desired Command, fill in personal details, upload documents Pay registration fee and submit form Download and take a printout of application form.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant must not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 25 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognised Board/Institution and have certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (lTI).

Examination Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 205, except for candidates falling under the specified reserved categories.

Mode of selection

The Indian Navy will conduct an online exam consisting of objective-type questions in the following subjects: General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude/Quantitative Ability, General English and Comprehension and General Awareness. The exam will carry 100 marks in total and 25 marks for each subject.

The appointment of provisionally selected candidates will be based on their relative merit position in online exam subject to verification of documents, medical exam and other requirements by the Appointment Authority, the Navy has said.