West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Operator and Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the Board’s website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in till March 22 (5.00 PM).

Applicants must visit the website of West Bengal Police to ascertain the eligibility criteria in detail, method of selection, scheme of examination, procedure for submission of the application form and other terms and conditions.

Here is the WBPRB Wireless Operator recruitment 2021 notification.

Here is the WBPRB Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria, Vacancy details Post Vacancies Age Educational qualification Wireless Operator Male - 1126

Female - 125 18-27 Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) in Science with Physics and Mathematics. Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II Male - 67

Female - 7 21-30 Bachelor’s degree with any of the following subjects: Physics or Radio Physics or Electronics and Telecommunications or Electrical Engineering or Computer Science or Information Technology

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language except those who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Application fee

The application fee for Wireless Operator is Rs 250 and Wireless Supervisor (Technical) is Rs 300. The last day to pay the online application fee is March 24.

Method of recruitment

WBPRB will prepare the merit list for both the posts on the basis of the candidate’s qualifying in the Preliminary Examination (screening test) followed by the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET), Final Competitive Examination and Personality Test.

Wireless Operator: The preliminary exam will carry 100 marks while the final competitive exam and personality test will carry 85 and 15 marks each.

Wireless Supervisor (Technical): The preliminary exam will carry 100 marks while the final competitive exam and personality test will carry 200 and 30 marks each.

Steps to apply for WBPRB recruitment 2021:

Visit WBPRB website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in Go to desired post and then click ‘Apply online’ Register to generate registration ID and password Login using credentials and fill application form Upload documents, pay application fee and submit Download application form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Wireless Supervisor (Technical).

Here’s direct link to apply for Wireless Operator.