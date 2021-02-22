The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has released the revised schedule for the entrance examination on its official website. Candidates can check the new schedule at allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on April 25. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for March 21 and the registration was to be closed on February 21.

Interested candidates can now apply till March 22 and can pay the application fees till March 26. The last date for completion of the online form is March 31. The hall ticket will be released on April 10, as per the released notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the revised schedule.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the open-book eligibility exam in MCQ format. Those who clear the exam will be allowed to practice law in India and can work as lawyers, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Also, AIBE XV 2020 result was released earlier this month. The entrance exam was conducted on January 24, 2021.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with the new helpline numbers +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, and 011-49225023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.