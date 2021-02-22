Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the counselling schedule for Postgraduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for counselling for admission to Medical institutes in Bihar can now check the schedule at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The counselling is scheduled to be conducted on February 24 for admissions to the first year of MD (Ayurveda), MD (Homeo) and MD (Unani) courses based on the merit of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020 at IAS Bhawan, Near Patna Airport, Patna-800014, read the official notification.

Eligible candidates have to appear for counselling on the scheduled date alongwith already ‘online’ filled part-A and PartB of application form, the original certificates / documents and other required enclousres as per the prospectus of PGMAC-2020.

Eligible candidates whose roll numbers have been mentioned in the counselling schedule are eligible for admissions to the following institutions:

MD (Homeo) courses: Govt RBTS Homoeopathy Medical College, Muzaffarpur and GD Memorial Homoeo Medical College and Hospital, Patna (Private).

