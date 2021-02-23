Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has notified over a thousand vacancies of Assistant Engineers, Accounts Officers, Personnel Officers, Junior Chemists, and Informatics Assistants in various state energy companies on its official website. The online application process will commence on February 24 at energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by March 16.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1075 vacancies, out of which, 946 vacancies are for Junior Engineer-I, 46 for Informatics Assistant, 39 for Assistant Engineer, 27 for Junior Chemist, 11 for Accounts Officers, and 6 for Personnel Officers.

Detailed advertisements describing terms & conditions, eligibility criteria viz. age, requisite educational qualification & admissible relaxations, salary, procedure of filling-up online application, selection procedure, etc., are available on the following websites:

energy.rajasthan.gov.in

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvpnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl

energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl

