Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the provisional selection list for recruitment to the post of ECG Technician on its website. Candidates who have applied for the ECG Technician post can download the list from the website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

More than 700 candidates have been provisionally selected to appear for the document verification round.

The recruitment drive being conducted to fill a total of 195 vacancies for the ECG Technician post. The online application process was started on July, 30, 2020, read the notification.

Steps to download the provisional list:

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “results” section Click on “ECG 2020: Document Verification of Provisionally Selected Candidates” A PDF file of provisional list will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the provisional list.

The RSMSSB will conduct the document verification round. Candidates will have to produce the documents as per the direction issued by RSMSSB. The final merit list will be prepared by the Board based on the document verification round. The schedule for the same, however, has yet not been released.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.