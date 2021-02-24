Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conclude the online application process for the State Engineering Service Exam 2020 at its official website mppsc.nic.in today. The exam for recruitment to 36 vacancies will be tentatively on May 30.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted online forms till February 26.

MPPSC will conduct the preliminary state services exam on May 30 from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM. Candidates will be informed about their exam centres 10 days before the exam via SMS or email.

Likewise, they will be allowed to download the admit card from May 25 to 29 from the website.

Here’s the direct link to apply for MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2020.

Vacancies

As per the MPPSC recruitment notification, there are vacancies for 30 posts of Assistant Civil Engineer in the Water Resource department, one post each for Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Electricity Inspector in the Energy department and three posts of Boiler Inspector in Grade ‘A’ and one in Grade ‘B’ in the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion department.

Application fee

Candidates who are residents of Madhya Pradesh will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. Those from outside the state are required to pay Rs 1,200.

Candidates are advised to read the MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2020 notification here for full details

Steps to apply for MPPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020: