Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is set to release Bihar Police Constable admit card 2021 tomorrow on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 14 and 21. Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of the admit card, along with a valid ID proof and 2 passport size photos to the exam hall. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8415 vacancies.

The Commission has also released the list of candidates’ exam centre according to their Roll Number for Written Examination for the post of Constable in Bihar Police.

Here’s the direct link to check the list of exam centres.

Candidates who fail to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card from the website may collect their duplicate admit card from the office of the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Patna - 800001 on March 10 and 11 from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, reports JAGRAN Josh.

The notification for the recruitment was released November 11 and the application process began on November 13. The application can be processed on the official website.

Earlier, the Commission has released the exam timetable according to which the exam will be held in two sessions on March 14 and 21. The first session will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second session from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Candidates have to report to the exam centre an hour in advance.

Selection Process:

The Bihar CSBC 2020 Police Constable selection will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks with 100 MCQs. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website here.