Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable 2020 recruitment exam admit card on its official website. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit cards from the website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 14 and 21. The first session will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second session from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Candidates have to report to the exam centre an hour in advance.

Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of the admit card, along with a valid ID proof and 2 passport size photos to the exam hall. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies of Constable in Bihar Police.

CSBC has also released the list of candidates’ exam centre according to their roll number for the written examination.

Candidates who fail to download Bihar Police Constable exam admit card from the website may collect their duplicate admit card from the CSBC office, Patna on March 10 and 11 from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM.

The notification for the recruitment was released November 11 and the application process began on November 13. The application can be processed on the official website.

Steps to download Bihar CSBC Police Constable exam admit card:

Visit Bihar CSBC website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the download e-admit card link for Bihar Police Constable exam Enter registration ID or mobile number and date of birth to login Download admit card and take a printout.

Selection process

The Bihar CSBC 2020 Police Constable selection will involve a written exam, followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks with 100 MCQs. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.