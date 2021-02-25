The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the CRP PO/MT-X Mains exam scorecard on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the scorecard on the website at ibps.in till March 13.

The recruitment examination (Mains) for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee was conducted on February 4, 2021. The examination result was declared on February 18.

Steps to check the PO/MT-X Mains exam scorecard:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on, “Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP PO/MT-X’ Key in your login credentials The scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to view your scorecard.

Candidates qualified in the Main examination are eligible to appear for the interview round. The interview call letter has also been released on the official website at ibps.in. Eligible candidates can download the same till March 13, 2021.

Steps to download the interview call letter:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, click on, “Click here to download interview Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-X” Key in your login details Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the interview call letter.

The CRP X PO/MT 2020 recruitment process is being conducted to fill 1,167 vacancies for 11 participating banks. The last day to apply to participate in the recruitment process was August 26, 2020. The preliminary exam was conducted on October 3, 10, and 11.