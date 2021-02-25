The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result of the Company Secretaries (CS) Executive (Old and New syllabus) programme exam today. Candidates can check the result on the website icsi.examresults.net.

ICSI CS Professional and Executive examinations were held in December 2020. The CS Professional exam result 2020 has already been announced.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website.

“Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) the examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks statement will be issued,” ICSI has said.

Here is ICSI CS exam result notice.

Here’s direct link to ICSI CS Executive exam result.

Steps to check the ICSI CS Executive exam result 2020: